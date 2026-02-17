Left Menu

Tricia McLaughlin's Departure from DHS

Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will exit the Trump administration, according to Politico. The information comes from two DHS officials who are informed about the upcoming change. Neither DHS nor McLaughlin have commented on the situation yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

