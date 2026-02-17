Tricia McLaughlin's Departure from DHS
Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will exit the Trump administration, according to Politico. The information comes from two DHS officials who are informed about the upcoming change. Neither DHS nor McLaughlin have commented on the situation yet.
