U.S. Commits to Affordable LNG Supply for Europe
The United States will maintain a steady supply of low-cost LNG to Europe, as confirmed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wight during a recent conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations.
In a significant announcement, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wight has reaffirmed America's commitment to supplying Europe with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at competitive prices.
Speaking at a conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations, Wight assured that the U.S. would continue this support for the foreseeable future.
This statement comes as part of broader efforts to stabilize energy supplies and costs in Europe, amid global energy challenges.
