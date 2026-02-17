Left Menu

U.S. Commits to Affordable LNG Supply for Europe

The United States will maintain a steady supply of low-cost LNG to Europe, as confirmed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wight during a recent conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:26 IST
U.S. Commits to Affordable LNG Supply for Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant announcement, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wight has reaffirmed America's commitment to supplying Europe with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at competitive prices.

Speaking at a conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations, Wight assured that the U.S. would continue this support for the foreseeable future.

This statement comes as part of broader efforts to stabilize energy supplies and costs in Europe, amid global energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global
2
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
3
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
4
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026