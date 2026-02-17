U.S. Commits to Affordable LNG Supply for Europe

In a significant announcement, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wight has reaffirmed America's commitment to supplying Europe with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at competitive prices.

Speaking at a conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations, Wight assured that the U.S. would continue this support for the foreseeable future.

This statement comes as part of broader efforts to stabilize energy supplies and costs in Europe, amid global energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)