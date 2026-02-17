Dollar Climbs Amid U.S.-Iran Talks and Investor Jitters

The U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies on Tuesday, fueled by ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. Despite reaching an understanding on the guiding principles in indirect talks, a definitive deal remains out of reach, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The deployment of U.S. military forces to the Middle East aims to pressure Tehran into concessions. President Donald Trump speculated that a regime change in Tehran might be the optimal outcome. This uncertainty typically boosts the U.S. dollar, as investors gravitate towards U.S. Treasuries and away from equities, noted Eugene Epstein of Moneycorp.

Amidst expectations of Fed rate cuts, the dollar defied potential weakening conditions and strengthened, ostensibly influenced by the Iranian conflict. As investors await pivotal economic data and Fed meeting minutes, global currencies like the euro, yen, and pound showed declines against the dollar.