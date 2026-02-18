Left Menu

Bomb Threat Evacuates France Unbowed Headquarters

France's hard-left France Unbowed party headquarters were evacuated following a bomb threat. LFI national coordinator Manuel Bompard confirmed the evacuation and assured that police are on the scene while all members and employees are safe.

  • Country:
  • France

The headquarters of France's hard-left France Unbowed party were urgently evacuated due to a bomb threat, as confirmed by the party's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard. The incident unfolded on Wednesday.

The scene is currently under police examination, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area. Bompard communicated via a post on X, emphasizing that all party members and employees are secure.

This incident highlights the ongoing political tensions that the France Unbowed party has been navigating in recent times.

