Left Menu

Golf Showdown: Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik Lead the Pack

Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik share the lead in the Women's Pro Golf Tour after the second round. Sneha Singh shines with a bogey-free round, tying for third with Ridhima Dilawari. The final day will see a showdown among the leaders to determine the tournament winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:36 IST
Golf Showdown: Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik Lead the Pack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik emerged as joint leaders following the second round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour. Both players carded impressive scores, with Vani producing a two-under 70. The spotlight, however, shone on Sneha Singh, who showcased a bogey-free round of 67.

The day saw Ridhima Dilawari slip from her initial lead into a tied third position after scoring a 1-over 72. Sneha Singh's stellar performance placed her alongside Ridhima in third. As events unfolded, Vani and Tvesa maintained their momentum, setting up a gripping final round.

Among the other contenders, Neha Tripathi, amateur Lavanya Gupta, and Anuradha Chaudhuri secured joint fifth. Meanwhile, the cut was set at 156, with 32 players advancing to the last round. Anticipation builds as the top golfers vie for victory on the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global
2
Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

 India
3
Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

 Global
4
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026