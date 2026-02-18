Golf Showdown: Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik Lead the Pack

Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik emerged as joint leaders following the second round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour. Both players carded impressive scores, with Vani producing a two-under 70. The spotlight, however, shone on Sneha Singh, who showcased a bogey-free round of 67.

The day saw Ridhima Dilawari slip from her initial lead into a tied third position after scoring a 1-over 72. Sneha Singh's stellar performance placed her alongside Ridhima in third. As events unfolded, Vani and Tvesa maintained their momentum, setting up a gripping final round.

Among the other contenders, Neha Tripathi, amateur Lavanya Gupta, and Anuradha Chaudhuri secured joint fifth. Meanwhile, the cut was set at 156, with 32 players advancing to the last round. Anticipation builds as the top golfers vie for victory on the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)