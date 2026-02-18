Thailand Aims to Reintegrate Myanmar into ASEAN
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed hope to reintegrate Myanmar into the ASEAN after elections held following a 2021 coup. The military-backed party's controversial victory, criticized by international bodies, marks Myanmar’s first elections since the power shift that thrust the country into turmoil.
- Country:
- Thailand
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed optimism for Myanmar's return to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after the country conducted elections nearly five years post-coup. Following discussions with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Than Swe, Phuangketkeow emphasized the importance of regional harmony and cooperation.
Myanmar's elections, held over three phases from December to January, were the first since the 2021 military coup that dismantled an elected government, plunging the nation into unrest and civil conflict. These elections, predominantly won by a military-backed party, faced substantial criticism from the United Nations and various rights organizations for their limited scope and fairness.
ASEAN, a crucial regional bloc, is focused on stabilizing Myanmar's political landscape to foster peace and development. Thailand's initiative highlights an effort to diplomatically address ongoing concerns about democratic processes and human rights in Myanmar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Couple Nabbed for Rs 2 Crore Fraud in Delhi's Committee Scheme Scam
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Peace Efforts at Board of Peace Meeting
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Couple in Heinous Crime
Love on Ice: Olympic Couples Add Spark to Milano Cortina Games
Tragic End: Suspicious Case of Inter-Caste Couple Found Dead in Noida