Indo US Bio-Tech's Ambitious Growth Path: Seeding the Future

Indo US Bio-Tech Limited reveals a robust investment plan to drive agricultural innovation and market expansion by 2030-31. This roadmap includes the establishment of advanced research facilities, expansion into international markets, and multiple R&D projects focusing on seed development, with a projected revenue growth and improved profit margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:46 IST
Ahmedabad-based Indo US Bio-Tech Limited has announced an ambitious investment roadmap focused on agricultural innovation and development through to 2030-31. The company is pledging Rs. 71.51 crore towards various projects aimed at enhancing seed quality and expanding market reach, both domestically and internationally.

Crucial projects include a seed processing plant, a new groundnut seed plant in a joint venture, and multiple R&D initiatives for tomato, bottle gourd, chili, and brinjal seeds, with the goal of increasing yield and resistance to common agricultural diseases.

The export strategy includes entering the US market and expanding in Africa. By 2035-36, Indo US Bio-Tech anticipates a combined revenue of Rs. 49.17 crore with a robust profit margin, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

