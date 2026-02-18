In a volatile market landscape, global shares rebounded on Wednesday as investors paused from an AI-driven selloff and evaluated reports concerning European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's premature departure from her role. Gains in defense and mining sectors propelled the STOXX 600 to new heights, marking three consecutive days of growth.

Investors were given a respite following weeks of downturn, prompted by AI-related concerns affecting sectors like software. Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate Financial Technologies, emphasizes the need for a nuanced view on the future of software firms, warning against assuming widespread obsolescence.

Attention shifted to geopolitical developments, with news of Lagarde's potential exit and unresolved tensions in Geneva stirring uncertainties. Amidst Asia's light trading during lunar celebrations and mixed Forex responses, economic experts closely monitor the Federal Reserve's minutes for insights on interest rate directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)