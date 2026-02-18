Record High for STOXX 600 Amid Leadership Changes and Corporate Moves

The STOXX 600 index achieved a milestone on Wednesday, reaching a record high as defense and banking shares saw notable gains. This financial shift occurred amidst investors meticulously analyzing corporate updates and reports of potential leadership transitions at the European Central Bank.

The defense sector led the charge with a 2% rise, significantly supported by BAE Systems, which reported a substantial increase in full-year operating profit amid growing global demand. Concurrently, reports suggest Germany's plans of acquiring a minority stake in KNDS influenced the sector's growth. Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde's alleged plans to exit her role as ECB president before the 2027 French elections added a wrinkle to the market's dynamics.

Other market movements included Monte dei Paschi's decision to fully control Mediobanca, leading to a substantial rise in Mediobanca shares, while Bayer faced setbacks with a significant drop after announcing a $7.25 billion settlement regarding cancer allegations linked to its Roundup weedkiller. These corporate developments continue shaping the broader financial landscape across Europe.

