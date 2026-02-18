Left Menu

Shakti Pumps Champions Solar Innovation at Krishi Darshan Expo 2026

Shakti Pumps, a leader in sustainable pumping solutions, participated in the Krishi Darshan Expo 2026 in Hisar, Haryana. Showcasing solar pumps and advanced irrigation systems aimed at enhancing agricultural efficiency, the event highlighted the company's efforts in promoting eco-friendly farming solutions and empowering Indian farmers through innovative technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:01 IST
Shakti Pumps Champions Solar Innovation at Krishi Darshan Expo 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant stride towards sustainable agriculture, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited emerged as a key participant in the Krishi Darshan Expo 2026, held from 14th to 16th February at NRFMT & TI in Hisar, Haryana. Known for its cutting-edge, energy-efficient technology, Shakti Pumps showcased a range of products aimed at transforming agricultural practices.

The highlight of the event was Shakti's comprehensive lineup of solar pumps, ranging from 1HP to 250HP, specifically engineered for agricultural efficiency. The pumps, with features like increased water output and easy maintenance, are becoming instrumental in fostering sustainable agricultural practices in India. The expo also displayed the company's advanced micro-irrigation systems and solar pumping technology.

Shakti Pumps' participation in the expo underscored its mission to empower the 'Atmanirbhar Kisan' by promoting eco-friendly, cost-effective irrigation solutions. With over 250,000 installations nationwide, the company has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the solar water pump segment, paving the way for cleaner, renewable energy adoption in farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026