Shakti Pumps Champions Solar Innovation at Krishi Darshan Expo 2026

In a significant stride towards sustainable agriculture, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited emerged as a key participant in the Krishi Darshan Expo 2026, held from 14th to 16th February at NRFMT & TI in Hisar, Haryana. Known for its cutting-edge, energy-efficient technology, Shakti Pumps showcased a range of products aimed at transforming agricultural practices.

The highlight of the event was Shakti's comprehensive lineup of solar pumps, ranging from 1HP to 250HP, specifically engineered for agricultural efficiency. The pumps, with features like increased water output and easy maintenance, are becoming instrumental in fostering sustainable agricultural practices in India. The expo also displayed the company's advanced micro-irrigation systems and solar pumping technology.

Shakti Pumps' participation in the expo underscored its mission to empower the 'Atmanirbhar Kisan' by promoting eco-friendly, cost-effective irrigation solutions. With over 250,000 installations nationwide, the company has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the solar water pump segment, paving the way for cleaner, renewable energy adoption in farming.

