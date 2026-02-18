Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Young Aspiring Student

Nikita Bansod, an 18-year-old Class 12 student, was found dead at her home in Nagpur after allegedly committing suicide. She had returned home after a Physics exam. Her family discovered her hanging in her room. A case of accidental death has been registered and is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:21 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in Nagpur as 18-year-old student Nikita Bansod reportedly took her own life. The tragedy came to light when family members found her hanging at their Wadi residence following her return from a Physics exam.

Authorities revealed that the student was discovered in her room by her brother and mother. She was promptly taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead by medical professionals.

The case has been classified as an accidental death and is being probed further by the police to understand the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

