Tragic Loss of Young Aspiring Student

A shocking incident unfolded in Nagpur as 18-year-old student Nikita Bansod reportedly took her own life. The tragedy came to light when family members found her hanging at their Wadi residence following her return from a Physics exam.

Authorities revealed that the student was discovered in her room by her brother and mother. She was promptly taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead by medical professionals.

The case has been classified as an accidental death and is being probed further by the police to understand the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)