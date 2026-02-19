European Commission's Strategic Greenland Visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit Greenland in March, Bloomberg News reports, citing insider sources. Accompanied by several commissioners, von der Leyen's trip aims to announce a new support package for the region.

While details of the package remain undisclosed, the visit signifies the European Commission's strategic interest in Greenland's development.

Reuters has not yet verified Bloomberg's report, but the potential visit highlights the EU's commitment to strengthening its ties with Greenland.

