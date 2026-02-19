Incentive Program Proposed to Support Young Farmers' Marriages

In a bid to tackle the increasing challenge young farmers face in finding spouses, Congress MLA H D Ranganath has petitioned Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, for a dedicated incentive program.

The Kunigal MLA addressed concerns in a letter dated February 18, explaining that many men in his rural constituency remain unmarried past thirty due to social trends. These men rely heavily on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Ranganath proposed granting special allowances and status to women marrying farmers, with the hope of presenting this measure in the upcoming Assembly session to support rural communities and agricultural careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)