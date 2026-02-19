Left Menu

Incentive Program Proposed to Support Young Farmers' Marriages

Ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath has called for a special incentive program to help young farmers find life partners. Highlighting the issue of unmarried men in rural areas, Ranganath urged Karnataka's Chief Minister to introduce benefits for women who marry farmers, aiming to boost agricultural livelihoods.

Updated: 19-02-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:26 IST
Incentive Program Proposed to Support Young Farmers' Marriages
In a bid to tackle the increasing challenge young farmers face in finding spouses, Congress MLA H D Ranganath has petitioned Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, for a dedicated incentive program.

The Kunigal MLA addressed concerns in a letter dated February 18, explaining that many men in his rural constituency remain unmarried past thirty due to social trends. These men rely heavily on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Ranganath proposed granting special allowances and status to women marrying farmers, with the hope of presenting this measure in the upcoming Assembly session to support rural communities and agricultural careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

