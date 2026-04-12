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Karnataka Congress MLAs Lobby for Cabinet Reshuffle

A delegation of senior Karnataka Congress MLAs, alongside first-time MLAs, traveled to New Delhi to lobby for a cabinet reshuffle to introduce fresh faces into the ministry. They demand at least 20 senior legislators and five first-time MLAs be considered for ministerial positions amidst a power struggle within the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:25 IST
Karnataka Congress MLAs Lobby for Cabinet Reshuffle
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid for fresh representation within the Karnataka state cabinet, a delegation of senior Congress MLAs, along with first-time legislators, embarked on a lobbying trip to New Delhi. Their primary demand centers on considering at least 20 senior MLAs and five newcomers for ministerial roles.

Among those advocating for these changes are T B Jayachandra and Ashok Pattan, aiming to discuss the matter with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources suggest that the discontent stems from a power tussle within the party, fueled by a power-sharing arrangement speculated between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The push for a reshuffle comes as the Congress completed half its term in November 2025, with some MLAs urging a leadership change before a ministerial reshuffle. The current cabinet holds 32 ministers, with two seats vacant due to resignations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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