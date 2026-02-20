Mountaineer Found Guilty in Chilling High-Altitude Tragedy

An Austrian court delivered a verdict on Thursday, finding a 37-year-old amateur mountaineer guilty of manslaughter. This followed the death of his girlfriend, who perished from exposure near Austria's tallest peak while he sought help, as reported by local media.

Presiding over the case, the court in Innsbruck ruled that the man was grossly negligent in the events that led to the tragedy. The incident, which occurred in January 2025, resulted in a five-month suspended prison sentence for the defendant.

The court's decision highlights the perils of mountaineering and the legal responsibilities that accompany such high-risk activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)