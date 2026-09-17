Raiffeisen Bank Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Russian Trade Allegations

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is again under the microscope following allegations by short-seller Grizzly Research, which accused the bank of circumventing sanctions by enabling over $1 billion in Russian trade. Grizzly's report caused a significant drop in RBI shares, although the bank refutes the allegations, citing factual inaccuracies.

Raiffeisen stressed the robustness of its compliance mechanisms and acknowledged long-standing efforts to depart from Russia, all of which have been hindered. Despite warnings from US authorities about potential sanctions, RBI continues its operations in Russia, having failed to close or sell its Russian arm.

With critical financial links to Austria and a strong presence in Eastern Europe, RBI finds itself in a complex situation due to its significant profits trapped in Russia. Historical ties between Austria and Russia have further complicated RBI's withdrawal, as Moscow blocks profit repatriation amidst ongoing European economic ties.