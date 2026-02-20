Nvidia's $30 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Game-Changer

Nvidia is nearing the final stages of a substantial $30 billion investment into OpenAI, marking a strategic pivot from their prior $100 billion agreement. This development is a significant part of a fresh funding round aimed at bolstering the AI start-up, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Despite the buzz surrounding this potential financial shift, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the report. The industry watches closely as these major players in technology and AI decide their next steps.

If confirmed, this investment underscores Nvidia's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence, possibly fostering new innovations and competitive advantages in the tech sector.