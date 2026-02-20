Arrest of 'Playboy Prince' Shocks Media Worldwide

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, known as the 'Playboy Prince,' has been thrust into the media spotlight following his arrest in Norfolk, England. Reuters photographer Phil Noble captured an image of Mountbatten-Windsor leaving a police station, looking visibly shaken. This moment symbolized a senior royal facing severe allegations.

Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody for allegedly sending government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest occurred amid widespread speculation, with many journalists tracking the former prince's whereabouts.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied involvement in Epstein's activities. The current probe, unrelated to sexual impropriety allegations, explores potential misconduct in public office. His office has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)