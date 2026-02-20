Presidential Directive Opens Alien Files: A New Era of Disclosure
President Trump has tasked the Pentagon and relevant agencies to initiate the release of government documents concerning alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs). This directive aims to increase transparency about these mysterious occurrences.
In a groundbreaking move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is directing Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and other pertinent agencies to commence identifying and releasing government files. These documents will pertain to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
This directive marks a significant effort towards transparency by shedding light on decades-old mysteries related to extraterrestrial activities and aerial phenomena. The public's interest in UFOs has been mounting, and this initiative could satisfy their curiosity and demand for information.
The release of such files could potentially impact public perception of unidentified phenomena and foster an informed dialogue about the existence of extraterrestrial life. It's an unprecedented step aimed at demystifying the unknown elements of our universe.
