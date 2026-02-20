Unlocking Love: Exploring the Truths and Myths of Couples Therapy

In a society where couplehood is highly valued, many find themselves considering couples counselling to improve their relationships. Despite the rising popularity of this service, fueled in part by TV shows like Couples Therapy, successful outcomes are not guaranteed, and therapy is not a universal remedy.

Research indicates that relationship satisfaction fluctuates, with therapy offering potential benefits such as enhanced communication and problem-solving skills. However, the success of counselling largely depends on the couple's motivation and openness. It's crucial not to view therapy as a means to justify one's stance, as effective counselling requires neutrality.

Nevertheless, not all relationship difficulties can be resolved through talk therapy. Structural issues or instances of violence require alternative interventions. Properly selecting a counsellor in sync with both partners is paramount, allowing space to explore various approaches like the Gottman method or cognitive behavioural therapy. Ultimately, love is an act of 'doing' that extends beyond therapy sessions into daily practices of mutual care and appreciation.