Punch's Unlikely Sidekick: The Tale of a Baby Macaque and His Stuffed Orangutan
Punch, a baby Japanese macaque abandoned at birth, has captured hearts at a Tokyo zoo thanks to his bond with a stuffed orangutan. This unusual companion aids in his development, while Punch's story of resilience amid adversity has attracted numerous visitors, spreading joy both at the zoo and online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 13:52 IST
At a Tokyo zoo, Punch, a baby Japanese macaque, has become a sensation alongside his stuffed orangutan buddy. Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, sparking intervention from zookeepers.
To help the infant, who usually relies on its mother for strength and security, zookeepers introduced the stuffed orangutan. Punch now thrives with his plush companion, captivating audiences online and in-person.
The young macaque faces interactions with other monkeys, but integration is gradually occurring, according to zookeepers, who foresee a future where Punch outgrows his beloved plush friend.
