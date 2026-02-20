Tragic End: Teen's Life Cut Short Amid Relationship Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Peringol as 17-year-old Aparna Ramesh reportedly died by suicide after a dispute with her boyfriend, Javed. She was discovered hanging in her kitchen on Thursday evening, following a verbal altercation that escalated at Kavumbhagom Junction.

Authorities detailed that Aparna and her family originally haled from Vaipur before moving to Peringol. The apparent dispute culminated after Aparna purportedly broke a mobile phone gifted by her boyfriend, leading to her later expressing distress.

The local police have launched an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death. Javed was questioned and released after no incriminating evidence was found. The grieving family received Aparna's body after a postmortem examination was conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)