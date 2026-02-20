Tragic End: Teen's Life Cut Short Amid Relationship Dispute
Aparna Ramesh, a 17-year-old from Peringol, allegedly took her own life after a quarrel with her boyfriend, Javed. She was found hanging at her home. An investigation is underway, but initial inquiries show no incriminating evidence against Javed. The case is being treated as an unnatural death.
A tragic incident unfolded in Peringol as 17-year-old Aparna Ramesh reportedly died by suicide after a dispute with her boyfriend, Javed. She was discovered hanging in her kitchen on Thursday evening, following a verbal altercation that escalated at Kavumbhagom Junction.
Authorities detailed that Aparna and her family originally haled from Vaipur before moving to Peringol. The apparent dispute culminated after Aparna purportedly broke a mobile phone gifted by her boyfriend, leading to her later expressing distress.
The local police have launched an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death. Javed was questioned and released after no incriminating evidence was found. The grieving family received Aparna's body after a postmortem examination was conducted.
