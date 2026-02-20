Tragedy Strikes: South African Miners Presumed Dead After Ekapa Mudslide
Five diamond miners are presumed dead after a mudslide at the Ekapa mine in South Africa. Efforts are focused on retrieving their bodies. The incident highlights ongoing safety challenges in the mining industry despite recent improvements and historical significance in diamond mining in the region.
Five diamond miners missing since Tuesday are now presumed dead after a devastating mudslide. This announcement was made by South Africa's mining minister, Gwede Mantashe, during a press conference on Friday.
The incident occurred at the Ekapa mine in Northern Cape province, trapping the miners over 800 meters underground. Ekapa Minerals, operator of the mine, halted all operations and stated that rescue attempts remain underway despite the elapsed time.
South Africa has been striving to enhance mine safety through initiatives like 'Zero Harm,' which recently reported the lowest mine fatalities ever. Historically, the Kimberley region, where Ekapa is located, played a pivotal role in the diamond and industrial growth of South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
