Milano Cortina Olympics: A New Era of Success and Sustainability

The Milano Cortina Olympics exceeded expectations despite challenges like logistical issues and environmental protests. IOC President Kirsty Coventry hailed the Games' success, highlighting geographic dispersion, gender balance, and global engagement. With sustainability and consistent athlete experience as top priorities, the Games set a precedent for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:28 IST
Milano Cortina Olympics: A New Era of Success and Sustainability

The Milano Cortina Olympics has been hailed as a groundbreaking success by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, despite the numerous hurdles organizers faced. Speaking at a press conference, Coventry praised the decentralized format of the Winter Games, which spread events across various Alpine clusters. This innovative approach not only surpassed expectations but also demonstrated a sustainable way of hosting large-scale events. With consistent athlete experiences at the core, the Games have set a new standard, proving that a geographically dispersed format can work exceptionally well.

Despite these successes, the path to achieving such results wasn't without challenges. Logistical and political issues, such as delays at Milan's Santagiulia Arena and protests concerning environmental and housing aspects, tested the organizers' resolve. Nonetheless, efforts to standardize conditions across several athlete villages and control transport disruptions were pivotal. The endeavor paid off, with ticket sales reaching approximately 1.4 million and athletes showing satisfaction with their experiences.

Kirsty Coventry highlighted the importance of gender balance and global engagement in the Games, illustrating progress in these domains. The smooth execution of the event has presented a blueprint for future Olympic hosts to consider, especially concerning rising costs and climate concerns. As the closing ceremony in Verona approaches, Coventry noted that further evaluations will offer more insights, but the immediate conclusion is one of success and pride for a truly remarkable Olympic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

