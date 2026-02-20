Left Menu

Tragic Love: Inter-Caste Couple Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh

An inter-caste couple, who defied their families to marry for love, were found dead at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, suspected to have died by suicide. Despite police intervention, family disapproval and societal pressures may have contributed to their tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-caste couple, who married out of love five months ago, were discovered dead at their residence in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect suicide after the pair was found hanging within hours of each other, sparking concerns about ongoing societal pressures faced by such couples.

Amarjeet Kushwaha (30) was found hanging in the bathroom of their rented home early Thursday, with his wife Rekha Sonkar (25) alerting authorities before allegedly hanging herself. Rekha's discovery sent shockwaves through the area as police found her in another room despite attempting a rescue.

The couple defied familial objections to elope, marrying and living briefly in Kanpur before returning to Fatehpur. Although police had previously intervened in their relationship, neither family reconciled with the union. Investigations are ongoing, with police recording statements from family and neighbors.

