Hungary's Oil Diplomacy: EU Loan Blockage Looms Amid Druzhba Pipeline Row

Hungary will veto a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine unless oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline are resumed. Disruptions began following an alleged Russian attack on the infrastructure. To address shortages, Hungary plans to access strategic oil reserves, though its oil firm MOL has secured alternative supplies.

Updated: 21-02-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 01:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary has declared its intention to block a significant €90 billion European Union loan meant for Ukraine unless oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline resume. This decision follows Hungary's move to tap into its strategic oil reserves to meet demand after the pipeline's closure.

The closure occurred as a result of alleged Russian drone attacks damaging Ukrainian infrastructure, halting oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still receiving Russian oil via Druzhba. Both nations criticize Ukraine for what they see as politically motivated delays in resuming oil transit.

Budapest's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, voiced strong objections on social media, accusing Ukraine of violating the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. Despite Hungary's decree to release oil reserves, Croatia's JANAF pipeline operator assured continuous, unaffected oil transit. MOL, Hungary's oil company, has arranged additional shipments from non-Russian sources to maintain supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

