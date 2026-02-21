Economic Surge: Supreme Court's Tariff Striking Propels Markets

The U.S. stock market surged on Friday after the Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's tariffs. Reacting to the ruling, all major indexes showed gains, reflecting investor enthusiasm over potential benefits to corporate earnings. Treasury yields also experienced a rise, reflecting broader optimism in the financial sector.

Europe's STOXX 600 hit an all-time high, while gold prices continued their upward trajectory amid geopolitical tensions and economic data. The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to dismantle the tariffs has significant implications for the global economy, prompting varied reactions from economic analysts and stakeholders alike.

As cryptocurrencies and crude prices stabilized, investors monitored U.S.-Iran relations closely. The dollar experienced fluctuations, but still pointed towards a robust weekly performance. With the market digesting the combined effects of judicial decisions and policy forecasts, the financial landscape remains dynamic and cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)