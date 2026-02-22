Left Menu

RSS Leaders Urge 'Hindu Unity' as Path to India's Global Resurgence

The RSS underscores India's opportunity to regain global respect, emphasizing unity in the 'Hindu spirit' as the key. Leaders highlight ancestral sacrifices and call for 'Ghar Wapsi' while stressing the need to halt coercive conversions, amid concerns over infiltration and decreasing Hindu population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:28 IST
RSS Leaders Urge 'Hindu Unity' as Path to India's Global Resurgence
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted what he described as a 'golden opportunity' for India to regain its global stature decades after independence. He asserted that no external force could destabilize India as long as the nation remained united under the 'Hindu spirit.'

Hosabale, speaking in Jaipur, emphasized the historical sacrifices made by ancestors in defending Hindu culture and society. He noted India's rapid advancement in technology, science, and economic sectors despite formidable global challenges. He urged Indians to recognize this pivotal moment in the nation's history.

Echoing similar sentiments, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently called for vigilance within Hindu society, despite affirming a lack of immediate threat. Bhagwat appealed for an end to conversions driven by coercion and pushed for the acceleration of the 'Ghar Wapsi' initiative. His remarks also included a call to action against growing infiltrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026