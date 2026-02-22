RSS Leaders Urge 'Hindu Unity' as Path to India's Global Resurgence

In a recent address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted what he described as a 'golden opportunity' for India to regain its global stature decades after independence. He asserted that no external force could destabilize India as long as the nation remained united under the 'Hindu spirit.'

Hosabale, speaking in Jaipur, emphasized the historical sacrifices made by ancestors in defending Hindu culture and society. He noted India's rapid advancement in technology, science, and economic sectors despite formidable global challenges. He urged Indians to recognize this pivotal moment in the nation's history.

Echoing similar sentiments, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently called for vigilance within Hindu society, despite affirming a lack of immediate threat. Bhagwat appealed for an end to conversions driven by coercion and pushed for the acceleration of the 'Ghar Wapsi' initiative. His remarks also included a call to action against growing infiltrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)