Left Menu

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank, in recovery mode, aims to end the fiscal year with a 1% return on assets (ROA). The bank saw a 55% annual net profit growth to Rs 952 crore. Japanese firm SMBC's stake fosters new opportunities. The bank also focuses on resolving priority sector lending shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:02 IST
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YES Bank, a private sector entity on the mend, anticipates concluding this financial year with a promising 1% return on assets (ROA), per Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banodkar. ROA serves as a crucial profitability indicator, reflecting asset efficiency in profit generation. Improved asset utilization often signals a healthier bottom line.

In the December quarter, the bank's reported net profit soared to Rs 952 crore—a 55% annual growth. The annualised ROA climbed to 0.9% from the previous term's 0.6%, showing continued financial improvement. The bank's profitability has been bolstered after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acquired nearly a quarter stake, paving the way for strategic opportunities.

Moreover, YES Bank has mitigated legacy priority sector lending shortfalls, maintaining full compliance across all categories since FY24. This progress has steadily reduced the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) balances, which are expected to fall below 5% of total assets by FY27, enabling the bank to optimize its financial strategies further.

TRENDING

1
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
2
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India
4
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026