Arunachal BJP Chief Advocates for Development and Democracy

During the 131st edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' program held in Biswanath, Assam, Kaling Moyong, the BJP chief from Arunachal Pradesh, made a compelling appeal to voters.

Moyong urged residents to prioritize governance and development-focused policies over family-based politics as the state approaches its Assembly polls.

He confidently suggested that mutual cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Assam signifies significant developmental strides, reflecting the effectiveness of their joint efforts.