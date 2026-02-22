Left Menu

Arunachal BJP Chief Advocates for Development and Democracy

Arunachal BJP chief Kaling Moyong emphasized the importance of voting for governance and development, opposing family-based politics. Participating in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program in Assam, he expressed confidence in Assam's support for BJP. Moeover, Moyong highlighted the coordinated development between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:35 IST
Arunachal BJP Chief Advocates for Development and Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

During the 131st edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' program held in Biswanath, Assam, Kaling Moyong, the BJP chief from Arunachal Pradesh, made a compelling appeal to voters.

Moyong urged residents to prioritize governance and development-focused policies over family-based politics as the state approaches its Assembly polls.

He confidently suggested that mutual cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Assam signifies significant developmental strides, reflecting the effectiveness of their joint efforts.

TRENDING

1
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
2
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
3
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel
4
Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026