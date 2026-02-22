Arunachal BJP Chief Advocates for Development and Democracy
Arunachal BJP chief Kaling Moyong emphasized the importance of voting for governance and development, opposing family-based politics. Participating in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program in Assam, he expressed confidence in Assam's support for BJP. Moeover, Moyong highlighted the coordinated development between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
During the 131st edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' program held in Biswanath, Assam, Kaling Moyong, the BJP chief from Arunachal Pradesh, made a compelling appeal to voters.
Moyong urged residents to prioritize governance and development-focused policies over family-based politics as the state approaches its Assembly polls.
He confidently suggested that mutual cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Assam signifies significant developmental strides, reflecting the effectiveness of their joint efforts.
