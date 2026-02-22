Left Menu

Kerala Medics Rally Behind Suspended Doctor, Threaten District-Wide Boycott

A doctors' association in Kerala has threatened statewide agitation following the suspension of Dr. Bindhu Sundar over allegations of negligence and bribery in a newborn's death. The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association seeks her reinstatement, legal action against those who attacked the hospital superintendent, and enhanced security measures.

  • Country:
  • India

A prominent doctors' association in Kerala plans a statewide protest after one of its members was suspended following the controversial death of a newborn at Nedumangad district hospital.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) demands the reinstatement of Dr. Bindhu Sundar, who was suspended amid allegations of medical negligence and bribery.

The group cautions that the protest could escalate to a statewide level if the government fails to respond to their demands promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

