Legal & General's Billion-Dollar Bet on Nature Conservation

Legal & General, a leading British asset manager, is investing $1 billion in a new wave of 'debt-for-nature' swaps. The initiative, in collaboration with Enosis Capital and AXA XL, aims to foster conservation efforts in developing countries by reactivating this niche debt market segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Legal & General, Britain's largest asset manager, has announced a significant commitment of up to $1 billion over the next five years to support 'debt-for-nature' swaps in developing countries, as reported to Reuters.

The innovative debt-for-nature swaps, which intend to channel funds typically earmarked for debt payments into conservation efforts, have seen dwindling activity following the reduction of U.S. government support under President Donald Trump's administration. Legal & General aims to rejuvenate this market, with past investments in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, Belize, and Gabon.

Enosis Capital, a specialist firm leading this initiative, along with partners such as environmental organizations and insurance firm AXA XL, will offer essential political risk coverage. This collaboration will bolster efforts to establish Legal & General as a key player in the upcoming debt swap transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

