Farmers' Fury: Congress Protests India-US Trade Pact

On Monday, Congress MLAs staged a significant demonstration in the Madhya Pradesh assembly to vocalize their discontent with the India-US trade deal. The legislators, donning masks of PM Modi and US President Trump, expressed concerns over threats to farmers and potential adverse effects on the rural economy.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, at the forefront of the protest, stated the Congress refusal to compromise on farmers' well-being. He criticized the trade agreement, citing potential detrimental impacts on local agriculture from foreign imports.

The Congress demands protections for farmers in any international trade negotiations, urging the government to reassess harmful agricultural policies. As tensions rise, the protest underscores a call for safeguarding India's agricultural sector.