Decisive Victory: Army's 326-Day Operation Dismantles Jaish-e-Mohammad's Stronghold in Kishtwar

Monday marked a pivotal victory for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, as the Army confirmed the elimination of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including a prominent commander.

This successful operation concluded a grueling 326-day joint campaign conducted in extremely demanding high-altitude terrains and hostile conditions.

The strategic effort demonstrated the forces' resolve, leveraging advanced technology like FPV drones and satellite imagery to systematically dismantle the terror network that posed a severe threat to regional stability.