Decisive Victory: Army's 326-Day Operation Dismantles Jaish-e-Mohammad's Stronghold in Kishtwar
In a significant blow to terrorism in the region, the Army reported the elimination of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. This marked the end of a 326-day-long joint operation conducted in challenging terrain, utilizing advanced technology and coordinated intelligence efforts to dismantle the terror network.
Monday marked a pivotal victory for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, as the Army confirmed the elimination of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including a prominent commander.
This successful operation concluded a grueling 326-day joint campaign conducted in extremely demanding high-altitude terrains and hostile conditions.
The strategic effort demonstrated the forces' resolve, leveraging advanced technology like FPV drones and satellite imagery to systematically dismantle the terror network that posed a severe threat to regional stability.
