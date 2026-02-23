Tariff Turmoil Shakes Wall Street as Investors Brace for Market Uncertainty
Wall Street opened lower amid renewed tariff concerns after President Trump announced a new 15% duty, following a Supreme Court ruling that voided previous tariffs. Major stock indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw declines as investor anxiety spread across sectors, particularly technology and cryptocurrency.
Wall Street faced a rocky start on Monday as investors grappled with tariff uncertainty. President Trump unveiled a new 15% duty following the Supreme Court's decision to void previous tariffs, fueling apprehension among traders.
Major indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw dips in early trading. The tech sector, heavily influenced by AI disruption fears, experienced declines despite gains for companies like Alphabet and Nvidia.
In other movements, Eli Lilly surged post-trial results, while Domino's reported robust earnings. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks took a hit with a bitcoin slump. Investors also eyed the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision amid economic data releases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump warns of higher tariffs for countries that 'play games' after court ruling
Judge blocks release of special counsel Smith's report on Trump classified documents case
Justice Department Fights Gag Order in Trump Document Case
Trump Urges Mexico to Intensify Crackdown on Drug Cartels
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty