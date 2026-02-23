Tariff Turmoil Shakes Wall Street as Investors Brace for Market Uncertainty

Wall Street faced a rocky start on Monday as investors grappled with tariff uncertainty. President Trump unveiled a new 15% duty following the Supreme Court's decision to void previous tariffs, fueling apprehension among traders.

Major indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw dips in early trading. The tech sector, heavily influenced by AI disruption fears, experienced declines despite gains for companies like Alphabet and Nvidia.

In other movements, Eli Lilly surged post-trial results, while Domino's reported robust earnings. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks took a hit with a bitcoin slump. Investors also eyed the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision amid economic data releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)