Left Menu

IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India, under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is monitoring a Rs 590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank that impacted government accounts in Haryana. The issue, involving employee misconduct, is considered isolated. IDFC's stock fell 20% following the revelation, and AU Small Finance Bank's shares also suffered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:05 IST
IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, addressed concerns over a significant Rs 590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank during a press briefing on Monday. Malhotra assured that the issue, linked to specific accounts within the Haryana government, is isolated and not a systemic banking problem.

IDFC First Bank revealed on Sunday that certain employees and external parties committed fraud at a Chandigarh branch, affecting Haryana state government accounts. This was followed by the Haryana government requesting account closures at the branch, leading to the discovery of discrepancies totaling Rs 590 crore.

Consequent to the fraud disclosure, IDFC First Bank's shares plunged 20% on the BSE. AU Small Finance Bank, which faced de-empanelment alongside IDFC, also saw a 7.62% drop in share value. The incident highlights employee fraud and external involvement, with investigations ongoing.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

 Global
2
TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

 India
3
Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: R...

 India
4
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026