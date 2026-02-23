Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Rocks Haryana Government

A significant Rs 590-crore fraud has been discovered in Haryana government accounts, perpetrated within a specific branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh. The revelation has incited commotion in the political landscape as the opposition Congress raised the issue in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promptly assured a comprehensive probe into the incident. He affirmed that the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the vigilance departments have been tasked with conducting the investigation. Those found culpable, whether bank or government employees, will face severe consequences.

The bank disclosed the matter to the banking regulator and filed a police complaint, stating that fraudulent activities were carried out by certain employees. Consequently, the Haryana government has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank for government business.

