Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Rocks Haryana Government

A Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts was unearthed by IDFC First Bank, prompting the involvement of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promised a thorough investigation while the bank initiated a police complaint. Opposition leader Bhupinder Hooda questioned the government’s response in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant Rs 590-crore fraud has been discovered in Haryana government accounts, perpetrated within a specific branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh. The revelation has incited commotion in the political landscape as the opposition Congress raised the issue in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promptly assured a comprehensive probe into the incident. He affirmed that the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the vigilance departments have been tasked with conducting the investigation. Those found culpable, whether bank or government employees, will face severe consequences.

The bank disclosed the matter to the banking regulator and filed a police complaint, stating that fraudulent activities were carried out by certain employees. Consequently, the Haryana government has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank for government business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

