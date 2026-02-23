Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Facility

Ukrainian drones have launched an attack on an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan region, over 1,200 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, according to an official from Ukraine's SBU security service.

The facility plays a critical role in the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is a significant conduit for Russian oil to Eastern Europe.

The attack, which led to a fire, underscores growing tensions and could have ramifications for the regional oil supply.

