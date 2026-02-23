Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Facility
Ukrainian drones targeted an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan region, far from the Russia-Ukraine border, causing a fire. The facility, crucial for the Druzhba oil pipeline supplying Eastern Europe, was attacked, impacting Russian oil logistics.
Ukrainian drones have launched an attack on an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan region, over 1,200 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, according to an official from Ukraine's SBU security service.
The facility plays a critical role in the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is a significant conduit for Russian oil to Eastern Europe.
The attack, which led to a fire, underscores growing tensions and could have ramifications for the regional oil supply.
