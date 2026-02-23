Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Facility

Ukrainian drones targeted an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan region, far from the Russia-Ukraine border, causing a fire. The facility, crucial for the Druzhba oil pipeline supplying Eastern Europe, was attacked, impacting Russian oil logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:17 IST
Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Facility

Ukrainian drones have launched an attack on an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan region, over 1,200 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, according to an official from Ukraine's SBU security service.

The facility plays a critical role in the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is a significant conduit for Russian oil to Eastern Europe.

The attack, which led to a fire, underscores growing tensions and could have ramifications for the regional oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

 Global
2
TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

 India
3
Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: R...

 India
4
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026