Left Menu

Boxing-Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch set for September at Las Vegas Sphere

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao ​will face off in ​a professional rematch at ‌the Sphere ​in Las Vegas in September, with the bout streaming globally on Netflix, the fighters ‌and promoters announced on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 03:35 IST
Boxing-Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch set for September at Las Vegas Sphere

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao ​will face off in ​a professional rematch at ‌the Sphere ​in Las Vegas in September, with the bout streaming globally on Netflix, the fighters ‌and promoters announced on Monday. The fight marks Mayweather's return from retirement and will be the first professional boxing match held at the ‌Sphere.

Mayweather, who holds a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, ‌defeated Pacquiao in their 2015 encounter dubbed the "Fight of the Century." That bout generated a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a $72 million live gate at the ⁠MGM ​Grand Garden ⁠Arena.

"I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same ⁠result," Mayweather said in a statement. Pacquiao, whose record stands at 62-8-3 with ​39 knockouts, expressed confidence he would hand Mayweather his first ⁠professional loss.

"I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional ⁠record ​and always remember who gave it to him," the Filipino fighter said. The rematch will stream to Netflix's more than 325 ⁠million subscribers worldwide, continuing the platform's push into live boxing.

The streaming ⁠platform has ⁠recently broadcast several high-profile fights, including Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson, which the company said drew 108 ‌million live ‌global viewers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Paralyzing blizzard hits US Northeast, closing roads and canceling flights

UPDATE 4-Paralyzing blizzard hits US Northeast, closing roads and canceling ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Trump funding freeze added millions to cost of NY tunnel project, manager says

UPDATE 1-Trump funding freeze added millions to cost of NY tunnel project, m...

 Global
3
Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi attacks

Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi attacks

 Global
4
Major grid failure triggers nationwide blackout in Dominican Republic

Major grid failure triggers nationwide blackout in Dominican Republic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026