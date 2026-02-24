Left Menu

China stocks open higher after holiday as investors cheer US tariff ruling

But analysts expect the U.S. tariffs reset will lead to lower rates ⁠for China, and could weaken Trump's hand in trade talks ⁠with ⁠Beijing. Export-related sectors, including consumer electronics and machinery rose.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:27 IST
China stocks open higher after holiday as investors cheer US tariff ruling
China stocks ​opened higher on Tuesday, ​as traders returning ‌from a ​nine-day holiday bid up shares across sectors from consumer ‌electronics to machinery, betting that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs will benefit ‌Chinese exports. China's blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 1.4% ‌at the opening bell, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which jumped 2.5% on Monday in response ⁠to ​the U.S. ⁠tariff twist, corrected over 1%. The U.S. Supreme Court annulment ⁠of Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs and Trump's subsequent move to impose ​a temporary 15% global tariff have thrown world ⁠trade into a new bout of confusion and sagged U.S. ⁠equity ​markets on Monday. But analysts expect the U.S. tariffs reset will lead to lower rates ⁠for China, and could weaken Trump's hand in trade talks ⁠with ⁠Beijing.

Export-related sectors, including consumer electronics and machinery rose. Gold-related stocks jumped amid growing trade uncertainty.

