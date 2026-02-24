Trump to tout economy in State of the Union speech, WSJ reports
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will use his State of the Union address to tout economic strength and unveil new measures meant to lower costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The official theme of the speech is "America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected," a reference to the 250th anniversary of the country's founding, the Journal reported citing White House officials familiar with the matter.
Trump will deliver his speech to Congress at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (0200 GMT on Wednesday).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
