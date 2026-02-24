Trump to tout economy in State of the Union speech, WSJ reports

U.S. ​President ​Donald Trump ‌will use his ​State of the Union ‌address to tout economic strength and unveil new measures meant to ‌lower costs, the Wall ‌Street Journal reported on Monday.

The official theme of the speech ⁠is "America ​at ⁠250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected," a ⁠reference to the 250th anniversary of ​the country's founding, the Journal ⁠reported citing White House officials ⁠familiar ​with the matter.

Trump will deliver his speech ⁠to Congress at 9 p.m. ⁠ET ⁠on Tuesday (0200 GMT on Wednesday).

