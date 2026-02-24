Russia investigates Telegram founder Durov as part of criminal case, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports
MOSCOW, Feb 24 - Russia is investigating Telegram founder Pavel Durov as part of a criminal case on the 'facilitation of terrorist activities', state-run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.
Durov could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.
