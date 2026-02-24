Left Menu

Russia investigates Telegram founder Durov as part of criminal case, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports 

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:43 IST
Russia investigates Telegram founder Durov as part of criminal case, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports 
  • Country:
  • Russia

MOSCOW, ​Feb ​24 - ‌Russia is ​investigating ‌Telegram founder Pavel Durov as ‌part of ‌a criminal case ⁠on ​the 'facilitation ⁠of terrorist activities', ⁠state-run newspaper Rossiyskaya ​Gazeta reported.

Durov ⁠could not ⁠be ​immediately reached ⁠for comment on ⁠the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

