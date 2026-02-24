Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russia investigating Telegram founder Durov as part of criminal case, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:18 IST
(Adds quote in paragraph 3, details) MOSCOW, Feb ​24 - Russia is investigating ​Telegram founder Pavel Durov as ‌part of ​a criminal case on the "facilitation of terrorist activities", state-run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported, citing ‌the Federal Security Service (FSB). Durov could not be immediately reached for comment on the report, but in recent days Telegram has denied a host ‌of allegations by Russia that the app is a haven ‌for criminal activity and compromised by both Western and Ukrainian intelligence.

"The actions of the head of Telegram, P. Durov, are being investigated as part of a criminal case ⁠on ​the grounds of ⁠a crime under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (assistance to terrorist activities) of the Criminal ⁠Code of Russia," Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported in an article it said was "based on ​materials from the FSB of Russia". Telegram, which says it has ⁠more than 1 billion active users globally, did not immediately respond to a Reuters ⁠request ​for comment. Russia's state communications regulator has introduced restrictions on Telegram, which is hugely popular in Russia for public and private communications, over ⁠what it says is a failure by the company to delete extremist ⁠content.

Moscow is ⁠trying to get Russians to switch to the state-backed app known as MAX, which launched almost a ‌year ago.

