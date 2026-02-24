Left Menu

China says it will safeguard rights, interests of CK Hutchinson following Panama court-ordered takeover

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:19 IST
China says it will safeguard rights, interests of CK Hutchinson following Panama court-ordered takeover
​China will ​resolutely safeguard ‌the legitimate rights ​and interests of relevant companies, ‌its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after Panama officially cancelled CK ‌Hutchison's port contracts.

The Hong ‌Kong conglomerate said on Tuesday that Panama authorities had threatened its ⁠employees ​with ⁠criminal prosecution if they defied orders to ⁠leave two strategic ports near the ​Panama Canal, after the country ⁠finalised the legal annulment of concessions ⁠for ​the Balboa and Cristobal terminals.

The ports are ⁠at the centre of a legal ⁠battle ⁠that has embroiled Beijing and Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

