harkhand govt tables Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for 2026-27

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, and announced a scheme for women engaged in agricultural activities. I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1,58,560 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the assembly.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:11 IST
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, and announced a scheme for women engaged in agricultural activities. The JMM-led government had in 2025-26 presented a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget. ''I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1,58,560 crore for the 2026-27 financial year,'' Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the assembly. The budget will meet the aspirations of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, tribals and women, Kishore asserted. '''Abua Dishom' (our own) budget will bring a smile on the faces of Jharkhand citizens and wipe tears of the poor... The 'Mahila Khushhali Yojna' for women farmers is being introduced. We have allocated Rs 25 crore for it,'' he said. Besides, 100 new CM schools of excellence will be opened in the next fiscal, he said. ''Jharkhand is bestowed with rich mineral resources, religious places like Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and the Rajrappa temple, besides popular tourist spots like Netarhat,'' he said, adding, the state government is committed to ensure inclusive growth and development of people. ''Despite hurdles being created by the opposition, we will not bow and move forward to ensure the all-round development of the state,'' the minister said. Kishore accused the Centre of step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand by not providing adequate financial assistance to it. ''The state did not get the central tax share of Rs 5,000 crore... and Rs 11,000 crore in grants-in-aid. The share of central taxes is gradually declining... The state has to bear an additional Rs 5,640 crore due to the VB-G RAM G (Act),'' he claimed. He also hit out at the Union government for ''not clearing dues to the tune of Rs 1.36 lakh crore'' in lieu of coal supply to central PSUs.

