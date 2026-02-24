Realty player Srijan forays into organised fashion retail; to invest Rs 500cr in 3-4 yrs

Kolkata-based realty player Srijan Group on Tuesday announced its foray into organised fashion retail, marking a strategic diversification into India's fast-growing consumption segment. Launching 'Srijan Style', the group stated that it has committed an initial investment of over Rs 500 crore over the next 3-4 years. The group gradually aims to build Srijan Style into a national chain, with expansion primarily focused on Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets that are witnessing rising disposable incomes and increasing formal retail penetration. Under a phased rollout plan, the company aims to open 10 stores in the first quarter and 50 stores by the end of FY26-27, Srijan Realty Director Keshav Agarwal said. The entire investment will be from internal accruals, he said. Chairman and Managing Director Shyam Sunder Agarwal said the company is targeting 200 stores pan-India initially, and 1000 stores in the long term. The retail journey will begin in eastern India, anchored by a flagship store planned at Gariahat in South Kolkata, along with outlets in Bandel, Madhyamgram, Serampore, Bagnan, Sodepur, Murarai and Asansol in West Bengal before scaling up across high-potential clusters across the country. Officials said Srijan Style aims to position itself as a ''family destination'', offering affordable fashion and essential general merchandise through an organised, high-efficiency retail format. Stores will average around 8,000 sq ft and are designed to optimise inventory productivity, operating leverage and store-level profitability. The merchandise strategy will focus on high-volume, fast-turn categories priced between Rs 99 and Rs 1,999, with the majority of products below Rs 999, aiming to balance affordability with quality and margins. Agarwal said organised value fashion accounts for about 15 per cent at present and is expected to grow to 30–35 per cent by 2030, presenting strong opportunities across emerging markets.

