Coalition of the Willing Pledges Peace for Ukraine

Leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have committed to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of the war. They reaffirmed their dedication to the 'Coalition of the Willing' and its role in providing comprehensive security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a renewed pledge for peace, leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have reiterated their 'unwavering commitment' to securing a just and enduring peace in Ukraine. This comes as the world marks the somber fourth anniversary of the ongoing conflict.

The meeting, held under the aegis of the 'Coalition of the Willing,' served as a platform for the leaders to underscore the coalition's critical role in delivering multi-layered security guarantees to the region.

The joint statement from the leaders highlighted the importance of continued collaboration and strategic security efforts as pivotal steps in their shared mission to stabilize Ukraine and foster lasting peace.

