Left Menu

Vedanta's Meenakshi Energy Secures Top CRISIL Ratings

Meenakshi Energy Ltd received AA- and A1+ ratings from CRISIL for its bank borrowings, indicating strong financial reliability. Following a successful refinancing and full operation of its 1,000-MW thermal plant, the company enhances its financial stability with a new power purchase agreement and a cost-effective coal supply deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:28 IST
Vedanta's Meenakshi Energy Secures Top CRISIL Ratings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd's subsidiary, Meenakshi Energy Ltd (MEL), has achieved an impressive long-term AA- rating and a short-term A1+ rating from CRISIL Ratings for its proposed bank borrowings. These ratings denote a high degree of safety and very low credit risk for the company's financial obligations.

The upgrade in Meenakshi Energy's credit profile results from a successful refinancing of its Non-Convertible Debentures. This development is bolstered by a robust EBITDA performance of Rs 83 crore in FY2026's first nine months. The milestone comes on the back of the operationalisation of its 1,000-MW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh, showcasing increased operational stability and cash flow visibility.

Further strengthening its financial future, MEL has secured a five-year power purchase agreement with Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited for 300 MW starting February 2026. The company has also secured a cost-effective coal supply from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, enhancing its margin resilience and minimizing fuel risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

 India
2
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
4
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026