Vedanta's Meenakshi Energy Secures Top CRISIL Ratings

Vedanta Ltd's subsidiary, Meenakshi Energy Ltd (MEL), has achieved an impressive long-term AA- rating and a short-term A1+ rating from CRISIL Ratings for its proposed bank borrowings. These ratings denote a high degree of safety and very low credit risk for the company's financial obligations.

The upgrade in Meenakshi Energy's credit profile results from a successful refinancing of its Non-Convertible Debentures. This development is bolstered by a robust EBITDA performance of Rs 83 crore in FY2026's first nine months. The milestone comes on the back of the operationalisation of its 1,000-MW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh, showcasing increased operational stability and cash flow visibility.

Further strengthening its financial future, MEL has secured a five-year power purchase agreement with Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited for 300 MW starting February 2026. The company has also secured a cost-effective coal supply from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, enhancing its margin resilience and minimizing fuel risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)