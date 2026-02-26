Left Menu

Resumption of Iranian Gas Supplies Powers Iraq Forward

Iran has resumed its gas supplies to Iraq at a rate of 7 million cubic meters per day, according to Iraq's electricity ministry. The supply had previously been halted in December due to issues with generating units. Iraq relies heavily on Iran for its gas and power needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:20 IST
Resumption of Iranian Gas Supplies Powers Iraq Forward

Iran has recommenced its gas supplies to Iraq, delivering at a rate of 7 million cubic meters per day, as announced by the Iraqi electricity ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

The interruption in gas supply from Iran began in December due to the cessation of some generating units and load shedding challenges in others. Iran is responsible for providing between 33% and 40% of Iraq's gas and power requirements.

Plans are underway for the Iraqi electricity ministry to visit Tehran to negotiate the necessary gas quantities essential for the upcoming summer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI's Subpoena Controversy: Unveiling Patel's Allegations

FBI's Subpoena Controversy: Unveiling Patel's Allegations

 Global
2
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

 Global
3
Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

 Global
4
Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026