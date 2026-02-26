Resumption of Iranian Gas Supplies Powers Iraq Forward

Iran has recommenced its gas supplies to Iraq, delivering at a rate of 7 million cubic meters per day, as announced by the Iraqi electricity ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

The interruption in gas supply from Iran began in December due to the cessation of some generating units and load shedding challenges in others. Iran is responsible for providing between 33% and 40% of Iraq's gas and power requirements.

Plans are underway for the Iraqi electricity ministry to visit Tehran to negotiate the necessary gas quantities essential for the upcoming summer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)