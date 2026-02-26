Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

On Thursday, gold prices saw an uptick, fueled by the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies. This development bolstered gold's reputation as a safe-haven asset, while investors also prepared for the next round of U.S.-Iran talks scheduled for later in the day.

Spot gold experienced a 0.4% rise, standing at $5,190.01 per ounce as of 0816 GMT, even as bullion reached a three-week high. In contrast, U.S. gold futures for April dipped by 0.4% to $5,206.80. The easing of the U.S. dollar made commodities priced in dollars more accessible for international investors.

Commenting on the economic climate, analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa highlighted the instability from Iran-U.S. tensions and Trump's tariff strategy as bullish factors for gold. Meanwhile, U.S. and Iranian representatives are set for further nuclear discussions in Geneva, amidst concerns raised by Trump's State of the Union address about potential actions against Iran.

